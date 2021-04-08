Zacks: Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Profound Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PROF shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth $12,260,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

PROF opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $378.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. Profound Medical has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

