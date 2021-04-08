The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $811,000 Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.85 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

