The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 244,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,580,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,151,000 after purchasing an additional 163,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

