The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 615 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of TechTarget worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TechTarget by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TechTarget by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock worth $2,383,462. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

