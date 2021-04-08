Gina Clark Sells 9,013 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.90. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

