Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $1,432,000.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AKRO opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $41.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

