Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $1,191,988.49 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,191,988.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,209.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $3,058,333.05.

On Monday, March 29th, Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $32.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMHC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

