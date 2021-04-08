Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.98. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 69,950 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $724.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,579,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ideanomics by 1,341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,442 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Ideanomics by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 744,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 532,060 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ideanomics by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

