argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $288.35

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $288.35, but opened at $280.72. argenx shares last traded at $282.59, with a volume of 861 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGX. Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.38.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

