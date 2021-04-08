Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.36.

Shares of AMAT opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

