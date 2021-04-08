Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 79.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

