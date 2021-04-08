Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFC. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.08, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

