NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.84. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 3,053 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $802.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

