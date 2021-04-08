The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,927,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 77,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

