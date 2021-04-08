Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Range Resources worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 917,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 879,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 263,696 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RRC opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

