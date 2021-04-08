Credit Suisse AG Has $780,000 Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,101,000 after buying an additional 159,755 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNOB opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

CNOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

