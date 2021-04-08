Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,913 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 503,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 442,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 133,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $87,029.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,414 shares of company stock valued at $225,391. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZIOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $727.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

