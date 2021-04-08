Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $8,110,200.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kimbal Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $670.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.74. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,347.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.