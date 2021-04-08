SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.27.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,712 shares of company stock worth $341,617. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

