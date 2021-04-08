Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

