Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 607,938 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,793.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 1,118,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 570,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 405,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 330,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

