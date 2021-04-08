PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PJT. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of PJT opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

