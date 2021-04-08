Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,434 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,434 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Atlas were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

