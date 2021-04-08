Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Carriage Services worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Carriage Services by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,282.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSV stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.50 million, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

