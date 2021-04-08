Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,942 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Unitil were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Unitil during the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL opened at $47.83 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

UTL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.