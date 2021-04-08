Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,600 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 167,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

