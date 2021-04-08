123,574 Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 123,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

ISEE stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $550.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

