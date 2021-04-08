Northern Trust Corp Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 119,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 149,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 112,453 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PPC. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

