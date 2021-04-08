Northern Trust Corp Buys 7,045 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $143.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.87 and a 200-day moving average of $127.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $143.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

