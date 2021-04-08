Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 309.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 19,027.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Several research firms have commented on WTBA. Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

