Northern Trust Corp Acquires 11,046 Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Hutchison China MediTech worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 294,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Hutchison China MediTech Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

