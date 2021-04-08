Citigroup Inc. Has $57,000 Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $582,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of INDY opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.