Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 312.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ooma by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875 in the last three months. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ooma stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.88 million, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

