Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 1,021 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after buying an additional 317,053 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JFrog by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 216,877 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last 90 days.

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

