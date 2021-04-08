iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $362,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GBF stock opened at $120.50 on Thursday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.49 and a twelve month high of $127.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.89.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.