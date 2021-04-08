Citigroup Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $128.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

