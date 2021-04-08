Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 73,953 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MESA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

In other Mesa Air Group news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,332.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $30,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $913,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

