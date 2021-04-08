Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Nathan’s Famous worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $267.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.31. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.27.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

