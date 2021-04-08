Rhumbline Advisers Has $283,000 Stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

