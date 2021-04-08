Berenberg Bank Increases Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target to $0.90

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $0.80 to $0.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of LUCRF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Lucara Diamond has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

