GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $149.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.47 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

