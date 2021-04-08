M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $167.00 at Barclays

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $128.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

