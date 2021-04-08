China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

