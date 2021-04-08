KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

