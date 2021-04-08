KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “
Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $49.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
