Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,397 shares of company stock valued at $261,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

