Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Open Text worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

OTEX opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

