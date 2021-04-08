Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $1,982,100.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,500,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,932,000 after acquiring an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,013,000 after purchasing an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

