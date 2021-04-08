W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Sells $1,740,374.76 in Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $398.74 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $392.21 and a 200 day moving average of $388.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

