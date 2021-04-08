Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Blucora were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Blucora by 183.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of BCOR opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $804.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCOR. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.