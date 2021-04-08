TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $2,437,800.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,437,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

