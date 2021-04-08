TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Sells $2,437,800.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,437,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
